I am seeing 'mini India' in gathering at Red Fort for 79th Independence Day: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 07:45 IST
- Country:
- India
I am seeing 'mini India' in gathering at Red Fort for 79th Independence Day: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana case: Speaker acts as tribunal while deciding pleas for defections, and does not enjoy constitutional immunity, says SC.
Record Pilgrimage to Amarnath Reflects Spiritual Unity
Panama Canal Water Reservoir Sparks Legal and Community Conflict
Bihar's Electoral Rolls: A Month-Long Opportunity for Inclusion and Accuracy
Unity in Motion: Omar Abdullah's Inspiring Gujarat Visit