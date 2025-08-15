India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore, we won't fall for any blackmail: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 07:54 IST
- Country:
- India
India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore, we won't fall for any blackmail: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hamas Rejects Disarmament: Stands Firm on Palestinian Sovereignty
Parliament Chaos Unfolds: Security and Sovereignty at Crossroads
Congress vs. Modi: The Clash Over China and National Sovereignty
India's Semiconductor Mission: A Path to Digital Sovereignty
Blackmail Scandal: Man Arrested for Sharing Explicit Content Online