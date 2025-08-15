Proposed GST rate overhaul to replace current slabs of 5, 12, 18, 28 pc, GST Council meeting likely next month.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:52 IST
Proposed GST rate overhaul to replace current slabs of 5, 12, 18, 28 pc, GST Council meeting likely next month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GST
- restructuring
- tax
- slabs
- India
- taxation
- GST Council
- economy
- compliance
- efficiency
Advertisement