Jharkhand Police arrested 1200 cyber criminals between January and June, says Director General of Police Anurag Gupta.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
