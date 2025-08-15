Four persons suffocated to death in Jharkhand's Garhwa while attempting to clean septic tank: Police.
PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Four persons suffocated to death in Jharkhand's Garhwa while attempting to clean septic tank: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Garhwa
- septic tank
- incident
- suffocation
- death
- safety
- awareness
- police
- tragic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: Mysterious Lion Cub Deaths in Gujarat Prompt Investigations
Amarnath Yatra Resumes Amidst Challenge of Heavy Rains - Balancing Faith and Safety
Health and Safety Reform to Boost NZ Innovation, Hydrogen Tech and Lab Research
Adaptive Safety Nets: How the World Bank Supports Crisis-Ready Social Protection
West Bengal's Bold Move: New Rules for Women's Workplace Safety