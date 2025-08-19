Your experience will be valuable for our Gaganyaan mission: PM Modi tells astronaut Shukla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Your experience will be valuable for our Gaganyaan mission: PM Modi tells astronaut Shukla.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaganyaan
- India
- astronaut
- Modi
- Shukla
- space exploration
- mission
- expertise
- success
- commitment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Sanctions Challenge: Envoy Plans Russian Mission Amid Ukraine Tension
Parliament Tensions Mount Over Sports Bill and Election Commission Dispute
Jal Jeevan Mission Transforms Water Access in Remote Chhattisgarh Village
Union Minister Condemns Opponents for Spreading 'Lies' About Election Commission
INDIA Bloc Challenges Election Commission Amid Bihar Voter List Controversy