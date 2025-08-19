In this squad, there's no one who is missing due to injury: Agarkar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:02 IST
In this squad, there's no one who is missing due to injury: Agarkar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajit Agarkar
- squad
- injury
- fitness
- preparedness
- sports
- team
- competition
- health
- readiness
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Parliament Tensions Mount Over Sports Bill and Election Commission Dispute
Sports Governance Bill to Spotlight in Parliament Debate
India's Hockey Team Gears Up for Australia Tour with Young Talent
ACL Airshop Teams Up with IndiGo for ULD Management
Precision Dominance: A Closer Look at Artillery Regiment Preparedness