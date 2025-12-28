Sports Briefs: Highlights from a Thrilling Weekend

This weekend in sports, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo made a triumphant return from a calf strain against the Chicago Bulls. The stellar forward, back after 24 days, scored 15 points, ensuring a robust start despite his restricted playtime.

In a nail-biting NBA matchup, the Orlando Magic edged out the Denver Nuggets 127-126, with Anthony Black scoring a career-high 38 points. Despite a triple-double from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets' excess turnovers proved costly.

Off the field, the Ravens benched QB Lamar Jackson due to a back injury, and Hockey Canada apologized after their team's handshake omission post their World Junior Championship win. The NHL and college football also saw thrilling developments, with shootouts and last-minute victories shaping the outcomes.

