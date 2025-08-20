Lok Sabha passes resolution to refer 3 Bills introduced by Amit Shah to Joint Committee of Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:10 IST
