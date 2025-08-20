Delhi Police's Special Cell to probe attack on CM Rekha Gupta, say sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police's Special Cell to probe attack on CM Rekha Gupta, say sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Police
- Special Cell
- Rekha Gupta
- attack
- investigation
- security
- public officials
- motives
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Grand Jury Investigation Initiated Over Allegations of Intelligence Manipulation
Investigation Launched in Thane School Assault Case
Manipur Ensures Peace: Major Arrests and Security Overhauls in 24 Hours
NDA Felicitates Modi for Bold Response to Terror Attack
Ukrainian Drone Attack Ignites Fires in Russia's Rostov Region