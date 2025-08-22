Villanova University president says report of a campus shooter that sent students scrambling was a ''cruel hoax'', reports AP.
PTI | Villanova | Updated: 22-08-2025 03:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 03:55 IST
Villanova University president says report of a campus shooter that sent students scrambling was a ''cruel hoax'', reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Villanova
- campus
- shooter
- hoax
- misinformation
- panic
- university
- safety
- digital age
- students
Advertisement
ALSO READ
KIIT University Shines at World University Games 2025
Tinkerers' Lab: Redefining Engineering Education at Ahmedabad University
Santanu Kumar Swain Appointed Vice Chancellor of Sikkim University
Delhi Teachers University Honors Mothers and Nature with Tree Plantation Drive
Trump Targets Affirmative Action in New University Order