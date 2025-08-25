RBI will continue to conduct monetary policy with objective of price stability, economic growth: Guv Malhotra at FIBAC 2025.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-08-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 11:21 IST
RBI will continue to conduct monetary policy with objective of price stability, economic growth: Guv Malhotra at FIBAC 2025.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Market Jitters: JDE Peet's Buyout Amid U.S. Monetary Policy Uncertainty
Dollar Rebounds Amid Powell's Dovish Hints and Central Bank Tensions
Markets on Edge Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech: A Pivotal Moment for Monetary Policy?
Euro Zone Bond Yields Decline Ahead of Central Bank Symposium
Euro Zone Bonds in Limbo Amid Global Central Bank Concerns