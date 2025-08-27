Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange leaves for Mumbai, says supporters will ensure peaceful Ganesh festival.
PTI | Jalna | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange leaves for Mumbai, says supporters will ensure peaceful Ganesh festival.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bridging Beliefs: A Continental Call for Interfaith Harmony in Africa
Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Environmental Harmony
Influencer's Reel on Harmony Spurs Debate
Stalin's Stance on Communal Harmony in India
Fostering an Egalitarian Society: CM Stalin's Vision for Education and Communal Harmony