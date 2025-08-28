Earlier, voters used to elect a govt, now BJP is selecting voters through undemocratic SIR process, alleges Abhishek Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Earlier, voters used to elect a govt, now BJP is selecting voters through undemocratic SIR process, alleges Abhishek Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Democracy Under Threat: Allegations of Electoral Roll Manipulation in Bihar
The Trial of Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Tycoon: A Crucial Legal Battle
Bihar Deputy CM Criticizes Tamil Nadu CM's Visit as 'Threat to Democracy'
Political War of Words: Haryana CM Accuses Congress of Stifling Democracy
United for Democracy: Leaders Join Forces in Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'