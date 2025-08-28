Left Menu

Jharkhand Assembly passes resolution to send proposal to Centre recommending 'Bharat Ratna' for tribal leader Shibu Soren.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:36 IST
Jharkhand Assembly passes resolution to send proposal to Centre recommending 'Bharat Ratna' for tribal leader Shibu Soren.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Assembly passes resolution to send proposal to Centre recommending 'Bharat Ratna' for tribal leader Shibu Soren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sampre Nutrition Expands Global Reach with New Manufacturing Contracts

Sampre Nutrition Expands Global Reach with New Manufacturing Contracts

 India
2
Legacy of G K Moopanar: Unveiling Hidden Forces in Tamil Nadu Politics

Legacy of G K Moopanar: Unveiling Hidden Forces in Tamil Nadu Politics

 India
3
Sergen Yalcin Returns: Besiktas' New Managerial Era Begins

Sergen Yalcin Returns: Besiktas' New Managerial Era Begins

 Turkey
4
Delhi's Historic Cash Rewards for Olympic Medalists

Delhi's Historic Cash Rewards for Olympic Medalists

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025