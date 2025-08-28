Take your time, we do not have to say anything, quips RSS chief Bhagwat on delay in deciding new BJP president.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:25 IST
- Country:
- India
