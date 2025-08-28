Government trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part: RSS chief Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
