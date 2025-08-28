Sangh does not believe in superstition, we have a scientific bent: Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Sangh does not believe in superstition, we have a scientific bent: Mohan Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sangh
- superstition
- scientific
- commitment
- Mohan Bhagwat
- RSS
- beliefs
- rationality
- inquiry
- evidence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RSS is a thing to be known by experience: Mohan Bhagwat.
Kashi-Mathura reclamation movement will not be supported by Sangh, but volunteers may take part in such movements: RSS chief Bhagwat.
We don't tell government how to deal with Trump; they know what to do and we will support it: RSS chief Bhagwat.
International trade essential, no friendship under pressure: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
RSS believes in swadeshi and self-reliance: Mohan Bhagwat.