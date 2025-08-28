We would endeavour to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope of our economic ties: PM Modi on his visit to Japan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:49 IST
- Country:
- India
We would endeavour to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope of our economic ties: PM Modi on his visit to Japan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi's Landmark Visit to Japan: A New Era in Bilateral Ties
General's Strategic Visit: Assessing Security at the LoC
I am confident my visits to Japan, China would further our national interests and contribute to building fruitful cooperation: PM Modi.
Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Key Steps Toward Future Polls
We would focus on shaping next phase in our special strategic and global partnership: PM Modi on visit to Japan.