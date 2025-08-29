BJP govt launched operations, arrested infiltrators who used to marry our daughters: Amit Shah at rally in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:32 IST
Country:
- India
