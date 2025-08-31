I congratulate you on China's successful presidency of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: PM Modi to President Xi.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 10:29 IST
I congratulate you on China's successful presidency of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: PM Modi to President Xi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin.
PM Modi's High-Speed Diplomacy: Shinkansen Journey and Semiconductor Collaboration
Cultural Diplomacy: Gifts of Artistic Harmony
Oli's Diplomatic Diplomacy: Nepal PM at China SCO Summit
Global Politics: Power Struggles and High-Stakes Diplomacy