Modi and Xi reaffirmed that India, China development partners; not rivals and differences should not turn into disputes: MEA.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:43 IST
Modi and Xi noted with satisfaction successful disengagement of troops last year and maintenance of peace along border since then: MEA.
Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of boundary question: MEA.
In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on border areas for continued development of bilateral ties: MEA.
PM Modi invited President Xi to BRICS summit that India will host in 2026: MEA.
Modi and Xi deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism: MEA.