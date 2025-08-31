In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on border areas for continued development of bilateral ties: MEA.
PM Modi invited President Xi to BRICS summit that India will host in 2026: MEA.
PM Modi noted that India and China both pursue strategic autonomy, and their ties should not be seen through third country lens: MEA.
Modi and Xi reaffirmed that India, China development partners; not rivals and differences should not turn into disputes: MEA.