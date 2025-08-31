Situation on boundary will be reflected in some way or the other on overall ties: FS Misri on Modi-Xi talks.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:50 IST
Cross border terrorism was mentioned by PM Modi during talks with President Xi: FS Misri.
Modi and Xi were of view that differences between India and China should not be allowed to be turned into disputes: FS Misri.
Maintenance of peace and tranquility on border is like insurance for overall development of ties, says FS Misri on Modi-Xi talks.
PM Modi and President Xi shared their perspectives for longer term growth and development of two countries: Foreign Secretary Misri.