Maintenance of peace and tranquility on border is like insurance for overall development of ties, says FS Misri on Modi-Xi talks.
Cross border terrorism was mentioned by PM Modi during talks with President Xi: FS Misri.
Modi and Xi were of view that differences between India and China should not be allowed to be turned into disputes: FS Misri.
Situation on boundary will be reflected in some way or the other on overall ties: FS Misri on Modi-Xi talks.
PM Modi underlined need for peace and tranquility in border areas for continued and smooth development of ties: FS Misri.
PM Modi and President Xi shared their perspectives for longer term growth and development of two countries: Foreign Secretary Misri.