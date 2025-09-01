Pahalgam strike was not only attack on India, but it was open challenge to countries, people believing in humanity: PM Modi.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:04 IST
We will have to unitedly combat terrorism in all its forms; this is our responsibility to humanity: PM Modi at SCO summit.
Terrorism is a collective challenge to humanity: PM Modi at SCO summit.
Terrorism, separatism and extremism are major challenges to peace, prosperity and stability of any nation: PM Modi at SCO summit.
