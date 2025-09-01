Officials say a strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 250 people and injured at least 400 others, reports AP.
PTI | Kabul | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:33 IST
Officials say a strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 250 people and injured at least 400 others, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Afghanistan
- disaster
- rescue
- casualties
- emergency
- response
- aid
- injuries
- fatalities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Avian Influenza Outbreak Triggers Emergency Measures at National Zoo
Emergency Halt: U.S. Court Blocks Deportation Flights for Unaccompanied Guatemalan Children
Amit Shah's Emergency Visit to Flood-Ravaged Jammu and Kashmir
Army's Rapid Response: Rescues Amid Punjab Flood Crisis
19 NHPC workers trapped as landslide blocks normal, emergency tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh: Official.