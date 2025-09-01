Left Menu

SC rejects plea against Bombay HC verdict allowing construction of new passenger jetty, terminal at Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Updated: 01-09-2025 12:28 IST
SC rejects plea against Bombay HC verdict allowing construction of new passenger jetty, terminal at Gateway of India in Mumbai.
SC rejects plea against Bombay HC verdict allowing construction of new passenger jetty, terminal at Gateway of India in Mumbai.

