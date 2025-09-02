Left Menu

Mumbai police issue notice to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, asking him to vacate Azad Maidan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:02 IST
Mumbai police issue notice to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, asking him to vacate Azad Maidan.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police issue notice to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, asking him to vacate Azad Maidan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pat Cummins Out of White-Ball Series, Focusing on Ashes Return

Pat Cummins Out of White-Ball Series, Focusing on Ashes Return

 Australia
2
Afghanistan's Remote Rescues: Navigating Nature's Challenges After Devastating Quake

Afghanistan's Remote Rescues: Navigating Nature's Challenges After Devastati...

 Global
3
Former CDC Leaders Sound Alarm on Kennedy's Actions

Former CDC Leaders Sound Alarm on Kennedy's Actions

 Global
4
Thrilling Sports Upsets and Iconic Moments: A Recap of Recent Highlights

Thrilling Sports Upsets and Iconic Moments: A Recap of Recent Highlights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025