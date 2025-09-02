Bihar's NDA govt always worked for women empowerment: Modi at launch of new cooperative.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar's NDA govt always worked for women empowerment: Modi at launch of new cooperative.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi Criticizes Derogatory Remarks, Applauds Women's Empowerment Initiative in Bihar
PM virtually launches cooperative to provide easy access to funds at affordable interest rates to Bihar women associated SHGs.
PM transfers Rs 105 crore to bank account of new cooperative 'Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited'.
New cooperative to promote entrepreneurship skills of rural women associated with SHGs in Bihar: Modi.
Vietnam Marks 80 Years of Independence with Grand Parade, Freedom Initiatives