Cousin Harish, others working in coordination with Congress and BJP, inflicting losses on BRS, alleges suspended party leader Kavitha.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Cousin Harish, others working in coordination with Congress and BJP, inflicting losses on BRS, alleges suspended party leader Kavitha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Am not joining any party. Future course of action to be decided after discussions with supporters: Suspended BRS leader Kavitha.
Political Rift: Kavitha Quits BRS, Alleges Conspiracy by Harish Rao
My suspension part of conspiracy to control whole BRS, alleges Kavitha in Hyderabad.
CBI probe against KCR due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao, Santosh Rao, alleges suspended BRS leader Kavitha in Hyderabad.
Detractors want our family to disintegrate: Suspended BRS leader Kavitha on relationship with party chief and father KCR, brother.