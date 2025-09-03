GST Council approves GST rate overhaul, slabs cut to two: 5 pc & 18 pc: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:21 IST
GST Council approves GST rate overhaul, slabs cut to two: 5 pc & 18 pc: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Finance Minister Slashes GST to Boost Economy
India's FDI Surge: A 15% Increase Shakes the Economic Landscape
Telexcell Trade Eyes 25% Stake in Welcure Drugs to Expand Global Reach
French Finance Minister Stands Firm Amid Confidence Vote Crisis
GST Reforms: Centre's Push for 5% EV Tax Amid Overhaul