GST on all auto parts to be 18 pc: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:30 IST
GST on all auto parts to be 18 pc: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Piyush Goyal Meets EPCs, Industry to Tackle Tariff Barriers and Boost Exports
Not just GST rate rationalisation, this is structural reform, easing compliance: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
GST Council approves GST rate overhaul, slabs cut to two: 5 pc & 18 pc: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Chemical Industry Crisis: Europe's Struggle Amid U.S. Tariffs and Energy Woes
India's Ferro Alloys Industry Set to Boom Amid Rising Steel Demand