One person killed, seven injured in blast at explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district: Police.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-09-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 08:53 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
