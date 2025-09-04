SC takes suo motu cognisance of media report over lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:03 IST
- Country:
- India
SC takes suo motu cognisance of media report over lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unrest in Indonesia: Police Accountability Questioned Amid Protests
Digital Vigilance: Apps and Activism vs. ICE Surveillance
Israel's Strategic Surveillance: Ofek 19 Satellite Expands Middle East Intelligence
Telecom Accountability Scrutinized Amid Revenue Loss Allegations
PM Modi Calls for Accountability Amidst Controversy in Bihar