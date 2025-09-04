Bengal govt initiated recruitment process of ‘untainted’ candidates of 2016 school teacher recruitment test: CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal govt initiated recruitment process of 'untainted' candidates of 2016 school teacher recruitment test: CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- government
- recruitment
- untainted
- candidates
- 2016
- school
- teacher
- test
- Kolkata
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mulling legal options to appoint ‘tainted’ teachers of 2016 SSC exam to Group C, D posts: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at function in Kolkata.
FCC Chair Proposes Ending School Bus WiFi Subsidies
FCC to Halt School Bus WiFi Subsidies
Govt Issues Guidelines for Co-locating Anganwadis with Schools Nationwide
Rajasthan Assembly Erupts Over Smart Metres and School Tragedy