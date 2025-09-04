Govts, Kuki groups agree for negotiated solution to bring lasting peace, stability to Manipur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Govts, Kuki groups agree for negotiated solution to bring lasting peace, stability to Manipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Accord Secures Peace and Stability in Manipur
Swiss Inflation Stability Fuels Interest Rate Freeze Speculation
Tensions Escalate Over Gaza Deal Negotiations
Urgency in Iran Inspections Deal: IAEA Pushes for Swift Resolution
Political Maneuvering in Maharashtra: Fadnavis's Role in Maratha Quota Resolution