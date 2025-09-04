Bengal BJP chief whip Sankar Ghosh marshalled out of assembly after he refused to leave following suspension from House.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:27 IST
Bengal BJP chief whip Sankar Ghosh suspended from assembly for rest of the day for creating ruckus: Speaker Biman Banerjee.
