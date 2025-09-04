Left Menu

Bengal BJP chief whip Sankar Ghosh marshalled out of assembly after he refused to leave following suspension from House.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:27 IST
Bengal BJP chief whip Sankar Ghosh marshalled out of assembly after he refused to leave following suspension from House.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengal BJP chief whip Sankar Ghosh marshalled out of assembly after he refused to leave following suspension from House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sambit Patra Criticizes Congress, Celebrates GST Reforms as 'Bundle of Happiness'

Sambit Patra Criticizes Congress, Celebrates GST Reforms as 'Bundle of Happi...

 India
2
Sterling's Shaky Week: Navigating Pound's Volatile Path

Sterling's Shaky Week: Navigating Pound's Volatile Path

 Global
3
Russian Forces Seize Control of Novoselivka in Zaporizhzhia

Russian Forces Seize Control of Novoselivka in Zaporizhzhia

 Russia
4
Dream League of India Kicks Off With Historic Player Trials

Dream League of India Kicks Off With Historic Player Trials

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025