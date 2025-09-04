BJP has dictatorial, colonial mindset; wants to turn Bengal into its colony, alleges Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP has dictatorial, colonial mindset; wants to turn Bengal into its colony, alleges Mamata Banerjee in assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Centre says it will allow immigrants without documents to stay, will they be allowed to vote as well? asks Mamata in Bengal assembly.
Political Shifts: Dhinakaran's Exit and Its Impact on Tamil Nadu Politics
IIT Madras Tops NIRF Rankings Again, IISc Bengaluru Leads Universities
Rajasthan Assembly Erupts Over Farmer Compensation Demands
West Bengal CM Explores Legal Solutions for 'Tainted' Teachers: A Human Approach