Activist Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court order denying him bail in 2020 Delhi riots case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Activist Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court order denying him bail in 2020 Delhi riots case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Allows Jailed MP to Vote in Vice-Presidential Election Amid Legal Battles
Baramulla MP's Legal Battle: A Quest for Voting Rights
Lutnick says big trade deals to stay despite ongoing legal battle
European human rights body denounces arrest of Turkish activist critical of Erdogan
Justice Shalinder Kaur Bids Farewell to Delhi High Court