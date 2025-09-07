Car ferrying three police personnel falls into river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district; one body recovered: Police.
PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 07-09-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 10:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Car ferrying three police personnel falls into river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district; one body recovered: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Horse Handler Charged After Tragic Accident: Legal and Ethical Implications
Tragedy Strikes as Police Car Plunges into Swollen River
Santoor Set to Steal the Crown from Lifebuoy: A Market Battle in Soaps and Personal Care
Yamuna River's Rising Waters Prompt Precautionary Measures
Sinner vs. Alcaraz: A Rivalry for the Ages