Left Menu

Car ferrying three police personnel falls into river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district; one body recovered: Police.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 07-09-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 10:08 IST
Car ferrying three police personnel falls into river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district; one body recovered: Police.
  • Country:
  • India

Car ferrying three police personnel falls into river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district; one body recovered: Police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madrasa Horror: Five Minors Arrested for Heinous Murder in Odisha

Madrasa Horror: Five Minors Arrested for Heinous Murder in Odisha

 India
2
Forest Watcher's Close Encounter with Wild Elephant Leaves Him Injured

Forest Watcher's Close Encounter with Wild Elephant Leaves Him Injured

 India
3
Marching Voices: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Chicago

Marching Voices: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Chicago

 Global
4
The Climate War: How Climate Change Redefines Global Conflicts

The Climate War: How Climate Change Redefines Global Conflicts

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025