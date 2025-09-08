BJD lawmakers to abstain from voting in vice presidential polls on Tuesday: MP Sasmit Patra.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
BJD lawmakers to abstain from voting in vice presidential polls on Tuesday: MP Sasmit Patra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Majhi's Crucial Delhi Visit: Prepping for Vice Presidential Polls
Opposition's Strategy for Vice Presidential Polls: An Ideological Contest
Mitsotakis Prioritizes Economic Relief Amid Sliding Polls
In this election, there is no party whip and love for country must guide your choice: B Sudershan Reddy to MPs ahead of VP polls.
BJD at Crossroads: Decision on Vice Presidential Polls