After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-09-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 00:23 IST
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Social Media Ban, Resulting in Tragic Clashes
Nepal Reverses Social Media Ban Amid Youth Protests
Nepal Erupts: Social Media Ban Sparks Violent Protests and Political Fallout
Nepal's Dark Day: Deadly Protests Erupt Over Corruption and Social Media Ban
Libyan Journalists Trained in Fact-Checking to Counter Digital Misinformation