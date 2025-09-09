Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets NDRF, SDRF and Aapda Mitra volunteers, appreciates their efforts during HP rain mayhem.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
