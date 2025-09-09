PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Punjab.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 16:34 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Punjab.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi Surveys Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster in Decades
Himachal Unites for Disaster Relief: PWD Flags Off Aid Vehicles
Heatwave and Drought Impact French Wine Production
PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of those dead in Himachal Pradesh rain disaster, Rs 50,000 for injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,500 crore immediate relief for disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh.