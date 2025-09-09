After an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab, PM Modi meets people, NDRF teams in Gurdaspur.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
After an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Punjab, PM Modi meets people, NDRF teams in Gurdaspur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adani GEMS School of Excellence Earns Top Honors in Nationwide Survey
Jharkhand Paves Way for Transgender Inclusivity with Comprehensive Survey
PM Modi Surveys Punjab's Worst Flood in Decades
Modi Surveys Punjab's Worst Flood Disaster in Decades
PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh