Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.
PTI | Doha | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:51 IST
Explosion heard in Qatar's capital city Doha, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Berlin Power Outage Sparks Arson Investigation: Tesla Connection Probed
Blast at Pizza Outlet Sparks Investigation in Delhi
Stone Pelting and Power Outage at Ganesha Procession Sparks Investigation
Mysterious Cow Poisoning Incident Sparks Investigation
Jharsuguda Police Demand Financial Details from Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Amid Investigation