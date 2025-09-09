I declare CP Radhakrishnan elected to post of Vice President; result to be communicated to EC: Returning Officer P C Mody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
