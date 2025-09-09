District commissioners empowered to serve 10-day notice to suspected foreigners, decide on citizenship post deadline: Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
District commissioners empowered to serve 10-day notice to suspected foreigners, decide on citizenship post deadline: Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves SOP for removal of foreigners under Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.
Imran Khan Criticizes Army Chief's Afghan Policy Amidst National Turmoil
Poland's Monetary Policy: Navigating Interest Rate Cuts Amidst Economic Challenges
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma trying to divide Assam, alleges CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby in Guwahati.
India's Copper Conundrum: The Urgent Call for Policy Reforms