Delhi govt in constant touch with agencies for safe return of Delhi residents stranded in Nepal: CM Rekha Gupta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi govt in constant touch with agencies for safe return of Delhi residents stranded in Nepal: CM Rekha Gupta.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- residents
- Nepal
- safe return
- Rekha Gupta
- government
- agencies
- coordination
- stranded
- assistance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Raghubar Das Criticizes Jharkhand Government for Stalling PESA Act Implementation
GOIPress Revolutionizes Access to Government Information
Maharashtra Government Navigates Maratha Reservation Debate Amid OBC Concerns
Nepal in Turmoil: Government Faces Backlash Over Handling of Peaceful Protests
Biostimulant Regulation Shake-Up: Government Ends Provisional Approvals